Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MHH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

