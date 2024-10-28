TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.42 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.