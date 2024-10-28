Scotiabank Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SVI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
