First Capital Realty (FCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %
First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on FCR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
