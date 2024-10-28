First Capital Realty (FCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

