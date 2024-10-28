ARM (ARM) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 172 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARM to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.50 billion $306.00 million 368.60 ARM Competitors $25.70 billion $805.22 million 11.40

Profitability

ARM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ARM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% ARM Competitors -136.93% -40.27% -6.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 7 16 2 2.73 ARM Competitors 2479 9722 19009 679 2.56

ARM currently has a consensus price target of $138.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 659.42%. Given ARM’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ARM beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

