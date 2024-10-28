Comparing Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.75% -26.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Alpha Tau Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.81 -$14.09 million ($1.32) -0.34 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.41) -5.37

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Biotricity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.