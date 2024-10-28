Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Titon Trading Up 12.3 %
LON TON opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of 0.21. Titon has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.70.
Titon Company Profile
