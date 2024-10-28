Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Titon Trading Up 12.3 %

LON TON opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of 0.21. Titon has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.70.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

