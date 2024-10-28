Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CBG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.92) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.87) to GBX 620 ($8.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.23).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.59) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 276.60 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 844.10 ($10.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.85. The firm has a market cap of £416.26 million, a P/E ratio of 461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,904.18). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $1,501,136. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

