Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Mincon Group Price Performance

LON:MCON opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.35. The firm has a market cap of £80.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,620.00 and a beta of 0.20. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

About Mincon Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.