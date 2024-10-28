HC Wainwright Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $17.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 68.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zynex by 45.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

