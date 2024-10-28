Berenberg Bank Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 720

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.05) to GBX 720 ($9.35) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 764.50 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 601.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 588.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,160.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 782 ($10.15).

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

