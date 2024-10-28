Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.62. The firm has a market cap of £37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

