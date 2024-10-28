Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.31) to GBX 1,470 ($19.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.80) to GBX 1,170 ($15.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.85).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,180.93 ($15.33) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,209.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.24, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($36,261.08). Corporate insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

