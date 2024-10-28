Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,084.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

