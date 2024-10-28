Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
LON:GFM opened at GBX 150 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.70. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 77.20 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.27).
About Griffin Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Griffin Mining
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.