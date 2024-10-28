Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON:GFM opened at GBX 150 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.70. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 77.20 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.27).

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

