JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.40 ($5.96).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 131.95 ($1.71) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.14. The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

