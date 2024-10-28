Stem (STEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Stem to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

