JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE JELD opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
