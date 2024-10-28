Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49.

In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

