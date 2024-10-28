Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kirby Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
