DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $29.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 332,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,084,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.