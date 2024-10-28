Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £203

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from £188 ($244.09) to £203 ($263.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($261.58).

FLTR stock opened at £174.15 ($226.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £120.20 ($156.06) and a 1-year high of £188.45 ($244.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £158.65. The firm has a market cap of £30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,071.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

