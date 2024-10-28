AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 463.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $799.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCL

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.