TMX Group (X) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.85. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.52 and a 12 month high of C$44.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

