Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $959.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $959.90.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

MPWR stock opened at $901.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $904.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $817.98. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

