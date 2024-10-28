Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

DRTGF stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

