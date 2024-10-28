Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

