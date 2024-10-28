Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $23.20 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
