Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $23.20 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

