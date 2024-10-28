Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kubota Price Performance

KUBTY stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kubota has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

