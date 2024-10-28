Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Drops By 63.6%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

