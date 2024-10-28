Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 59.3% in October

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:USMC opened at $57.48 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after acquiring an additional 529,078 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $783,000.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
