B. Riley Weighs in on Rogers’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

ROG opened at $101.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $138.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

