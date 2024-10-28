Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for Starbucks FY2024 Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.22%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

