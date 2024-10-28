Analysts Set Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Target Price at $37.50

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,008,000.

Shares of VIK opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

