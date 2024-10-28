Tractor Supply FY2024 EPS Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $10.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $272.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.