Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

