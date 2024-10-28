Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

