California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:CRC opened at $52.44 on Thursday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in California Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

