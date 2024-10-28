Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.