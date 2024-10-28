Wolfe Research Downgrades OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at $152,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

