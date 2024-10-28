Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,993 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

