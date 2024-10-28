Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,105 shares of company stock worth $1,507,181. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

