Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

