Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $218,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

