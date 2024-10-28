Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.05. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,929.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,789 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

