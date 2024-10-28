Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

KROS stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

