Reviewing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Advantest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $20.14 million 0.34 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Advantest $3.37 billion 11.28 $429.80 million $0.58 88.83

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SEALSQ has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Advantest 14.65% 18.20% 11.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SEALSQ and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantest 0 0 0 1 4.00

SEALSQ presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 338.49%. Given SEALSQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEALSQ is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Advantest beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.