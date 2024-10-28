Community Capital Bancshares (ALBY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) is one of 179 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Community Capital Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million $4.07 million 5.95 Community Capital Bancshares Competitors $160.65 billion $1.89 billion 12.37

Community Capital Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares Competitors 14.77% 9.75% 0.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 32.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Capital Bancshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Capital Bancshares Competitors 1510 8437 7153 293 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Community Capital Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Capital Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Community Capital Bancshares competitors beat Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

