Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $25.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $135,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,380.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,091 shares of company stock worth $1,476,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.95 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

