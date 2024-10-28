Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $57.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,373.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $241,252.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 207,714 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

