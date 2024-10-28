Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $56.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Docebo Price Performance
Docebo stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
