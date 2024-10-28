Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $56.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in Docebo by 73.0% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after buying an additional 289,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Docebo by 36.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 18.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 264,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

