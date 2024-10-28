Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $12.08

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 578,042 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 509,219 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after acquiring an additional 503,809 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,044.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.