Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $12.08

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.
Several analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions
Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions
Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,044.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hillman Solutions
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.